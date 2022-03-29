Fundraiser set up to support family after parents, 3 children die in Brampton house fire

Send this page to someone via email

BRAMPTON, Ont. — An online fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral costs for a family that died in a house fire in Brampton, Ont., this week.

A father, mother and their three children were killed when their home caught fire early Monday morning.

A family member identified them as Nazir Ali, his wife Raven Alisha Ali-O’Dea, and their three young children — Layla Rose Ali-O’Dea, Jayden Prince Ali-O’Dea and Alia Marilyn Ali-O’Dea.

Ali’s sister, Bismah Fatimah Ali, has set up a GoFundMe campaign for the family in which she describes her brother and his wife as “two of the most amazing young people, who dedicated their lives to their children.”

Story continues below advertisement

She calls their three children “little angels” whose smiles could light up a room.

She says her family is “devastated” by the deaths but adds that they are “extremely grateful” for the support they have received.

Raven Alisha Ali-O’Dea’s mother, who lived with the family in the home, was taken to a trauma centre after the fire and was in critical condition.

Two tenants who lived in the basement of the home were able to get out without any injuries.

View image in full screen A photo of the children/siblings who died in a house fire in Brampton on March 28, 2022. Provided / Family