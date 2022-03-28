5 dead including 3 children after Brampton house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say five people are dead following a house fire in Brampton early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Conestoga Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway and Kennedy Road, just after 2 a.m.

Police said two adults and three children have been pronounced dead following the fire.

They also said one adult was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Read more: 3 young boys dead after townhouse fire in Brampton

Two other adults were able to escape the house without any physical injuries.

No ages or genders, including for the three children, have not yet been released.

There is no word from officials on how the fire started.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

View image in full screen Emergency crews on scene following a fatal house fire in Brampton on March 28, 2022. Bill Barker / Global News

UPDATE:

– 2 adults and 3 children have been pronounced deceased

– 1 adult transported to trauma centre, serious injuries

– 2 other adults were able to vacate the house without physical injuries

– Media officers will be attending the scene

– Further information to follow — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 28, 2022