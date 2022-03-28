5 dead including 3 children after Brampton house fire

Peel Regional Police say five people are dead following a house fire in Brampton early Monday.
Emergency crews were called to Conestoga Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway and Kennedy Road, just after 2 a.m.
Police said two adults and three children have been pronounced dead following the fire.
They also said one adult was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Two other adults were able to escape the house without any physical injuries.
No ages or genders, including for the three children, have not yet been released.
There is no word from officials on how the fire started.
More to come.
