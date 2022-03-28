Menu

Fire

5 dead including 3 children after Brampton house fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 6:42 am
An aerial view of the house fire in Brampton on March, 28, 2022. View image in full screen
An aerial view of the house fire in Brampton on March, 28, 2022. Jackee King / Global News

Peel Regional Police say five people are dead following a house fire in Brampton early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Conestoga Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway and Kennedy Road, just after 2 a.m.

Police said two adults and three children have been pronounced dead following the fire.

They also said one adult was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Read more: 3 young boys dead after townhouse fire in Brampton

Two other adults were able to escape the house without any physical injuries.

No ages or genders, including for the three children, have not yet been released.

There is no word from officials on how the fire started.

More to come.

Emergency crews on scene following a fatal house fire in Brampton on March 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Emergency crews on scene following a fatal house fire in Brampton on March 28, 2022. Bill Barker / Global News

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
