Calgary police have closed off the intersection of 11 Avenue S.E. and 27 Street after a pedestrian was hit in the area.

According to a tweet from the City of Calgary, emergency services have been called to help the pedestrian involved in the incident. The road is closed and motorists should use an alternate route.

UPDATE: Emergency services have been called to help a pedestrian involved in an incident on 27 St and 11 Ave SE, the road is closed. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 29, 2022

There are no additional details at this time.

More to come…