ION LRT track components go missing in Kitchener: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after ION LRT track components went missing in the city of Kitchener over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to investigate the incident on Monday, a couple of days after the metal components and wiring went missing from the line near Hayward Avenue and CN Rail at around 5:45 p.m.

They say the theft caused service disruptions Saturday night along the line with alerts from Grand River Transit noting that trains were not running between Borden and Fairway stations at around 6:36 p.m.

6:36 PM : ION trains are not running between Borden Station and Fairway Station due to a track issue. Service between Kitchener Market and Borden is using only one track in both directions. You may need to board on the opposite pl… (see https://t.co/jFObWR7aN9 for details) — GRT Service Alerts (@AlertsGRT) March 26, 2022

A police spokesperson told Global News that investigators could not be certain of the motivation for the theft but it seems likely it was profit-motivated.

“As to motivation for the thefts, there is nothing to indicate that anyone is trying sabotage the lines,” Const. Melissa Quarrie said in an email.

“Typically, in thefts similar to this, metal components and wiring will be sold for profit.”