ION LRT track components go missing in Kitchener: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after ION LRT track components went missing in the city of Kitchener over the weekend.
According to police, officers were called to investigate the incident on Monday, a couple of days after the metal components and wiring went missing from the line near Hayward Avenue and CN Rail at around 5:45 p.m.
They say the theft caused service disruptions Saturday night along the line with alerts from Grand River Transit noting that trains were not running between Borden and Fairway stations at around 6:36 p.m.
A police spokesperson told Global News that investigators could not be certain of the motivation for the theft but it seems likely it was profit-motivated.
Read more: Toronto man arrested in Waterloo, accused of jumping fast food restaurant counter for bite to eat
“As to motivation for the thefts, there is nothing to indicate that anyone is trying sabotage the lines,” Const. Melissa Quarrie said in an email.
“Typically, in thefts similar to this, metal components and wiring will be sold for profit.”
Comments