Crime

ION LRT track components go missing in Kitchener: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 10:32 am
An ION LRT vehicle View image in full screen
An ION LRT vehicle stops at Kitchener City Hall station. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after ION LRT track components went missing in the city of Kitchener over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to investigate the incident on Monday, a couple of days after the metal components and wiring went missing from the line near Hayward Avenue and CN Rail at around 5:45 p.m.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested after elderly woman randomly attacked in parking lot: police

 

They say the theft caused service disruptions Saturday night along the line with alerts from Grand River Transit noting that trains were not running between Borden and Fairway stations at around 6:36 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News that investigators could not be certain of the motivation for the theft but it seems likely it was profit-motivated.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toronto man arrested in Waterloo, accused of jumping fast food restaurant counter for bite to eat

“As to motivation for the thefts, there is nothing to indicate that anyone is trying sabotage the lines,” Const. Melissa Quarrie said in an email.

“Typically, in thefts similar to this, metal components and wiring will be sold for profit.”

