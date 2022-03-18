Toronto man arrested in Waterloo, accused of jumping fast food restaurant counter for bite to eat

Waterloo Regional Police say a man got himself in trouble after a disturbance at a fast food joint in Waterloo late Wednesday night.
According to police, officers were called to the restaurant at University Avenue East and Weber Street North after it was reported that a man was causing trouble.
The officer’s investigation found that a man had jumped behind the counter and then started to grab food and eat it, while recording himself in the act.
He then took off and attempted to steal a bike, but officers were already at the restaurant and made the arrest.
An 18-year-old Toronto man is facing multiple charges including public intoxication, mischief under $5,000 and causing a disturbance.
