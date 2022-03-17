Waterloo police SVU called in after Kitchener homeowner receives offensive package

Waterloo Regional Police say they have called in the special victims unit to investigate after a Kitchener resident received an unwanted package over the weekend.
According to police, at around noon on Sunday, a man dropped off a package at a home on Admiral Road.
They say the package contained items that the homeowner did not order and found to be offensive in nature.
Trending Stories
Police are describing the suspect as being a man around 30 to 40 years of age. He was said to be dressed in a dark jacket and blue jeans.
They also released pictures of the suspect vehicle, which is said to be a 2008 to 2013 grey or tan Volvo XC70.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments