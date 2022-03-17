Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police SVU called in after Kitchener homeowner receives offensive package

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 10:50 am
The suspect vehicle is described as a 2008 to 2013 grey or tan Volvo XC70. View image in full screen
The suspect vehicle is described as a 2008 to 2013 grey or tan Volvo XC70. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they have called in the special victims unit to investigate after a Kitchener resident received an unwanted package over the weekend.

According to police, at around noon on Sunday, a man dropped off a package at a home on Admiral Road.

Read more: Waterloo police seize $1.34 million in drugs during Kitchener-Waterloo sweep

They say the package contained items that the homeowner did not order and found to be offensive in nature.

Trending Stories

Police are describing the suspect as being a man around 30 to 40 years of age. He was said to be dressed in a dark jacket and blue jeans.

Read more: Waterloo’s top cop says police have plan in place for St. Patrick’s Day

Story continues below advertisement

They also released pictures of the suspect vehicle, which is said to be a 2008 to 2013 grey or tan Volvo XC70.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagAdmiral road Kitchener tagKitchener offensive package tagKitchener suspicious package tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers