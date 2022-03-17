Menu

Crime

15-year-old girl stabbed to death at home in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 1:47 pm
A picture of police tape. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say a 15-year-old girl was killed while an 18-year-old is in custody as a result of a stabbing incident in Waterloo on Thursday morning.

“Just before 10:00 a.m. this morning, we were called to a residence on Chelford Crescent in Waterloo for a report of a disturbance,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

“Initial information that we received was that one person had been stabbed and another person injured.”

She said when officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl suffering from multiple stab wounds while an 18-year-old male was also found with wounds, which police believe may have been self-inflicted.

“He was arrested at the scene, transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment,” Greeno said.

“The female was taken to a local hospital by paramedics where she was unfortunately pronounced deceased.”

Police say the man is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Greeno said the suspect and victim were known to each other but couldn’t elaborate on the details of the relationship.

This is the second homicide of the year in Waterloo Region.

