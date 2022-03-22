Kitchener man arrested after elderly woman randomly attacked in parking lot: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested after an elderly woman was randomly attacked in a parking lot in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highland and Westmount roads at around 1:15 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Police said the woman walking in the parking lot had been assaulted by a man who then ran away.

“The victim and the suspect are unknown to each other and the suspect did not take any of the victim’s belongings after assaulting her,” police said in a news release.

Officers located the suspect near the parking lot. A Kitchener man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with a release order. He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Paramedics took the elderly victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Any witnesses who have yet to speak with police are asked to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.