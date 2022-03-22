Menu

Crime

Kitchener man arrested after elderly woman randomly attacked in parking lot: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 11:06 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested after an elderly woman was randomly attacked in a parking lot in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highland and Westmount roads at around 1:15 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Read more: Waterloo police lay nearly 150 charges, make 19 arrests on St. Patrick's Day

Police said the woman walking in the parking lot had been assaulted by a man who then ran away.

Trending Stories

“The victim and the suspect are unknown to each other and the suspect did not take any of the victim’s belongings after assaulting her,” police said in a news release.

Officers located the suspect near the parking lot. A Kitchener man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with a release order. He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guelph police dog takes down break-in suspect from Cambridge

Paramedics took the elderly victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Any witnesses who have yet to speak with police are asked to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

