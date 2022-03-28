Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating random attack of woman near Prince’s Island Park

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 8:02 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The investigation into a random attack on a woman in Prince’s Island Park early Sunday morning continues.

Calgary police said at around 3:30 a.m. on March 27, a woman walking from Prince’s Island Park along the Bow River pathway was grabbed from behind. The suspect allegedly brandished a knife and tried to pull the woman towards the river.

The woman fought back and was able to run away, finding a nearby security guard who called police.

Read more: Woman killed in downtown Calgary stabbing identified, police say attack was random

In a Monday afternoon interview, CPS Sgt. Matt Hinchey said the attack took place near the west end of Prince’s Island.

It comes nine days after a separate random attack in the Beltline caused a woman’s death.

“We have no information whatsoever to indicate that they’re related, but I would understand that the public may be more concerned, having them so close together,” Hinchey said.

Read more: 1 man in custody, another sought by Calgary police after suspicious death of woman

Investigators are currently canvassing the area for CCTV footage to collect a photo and description of the suspect, and will provide an update on the description when they have it. CPS noted the gender of the suspect is still unconfirmed.

“Our advice to citizens: if you feel concerned for safety, immediately call 911,” Hinchey said. “If you see something suspicious, call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.”

Police add that anyone with information about the incident can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

