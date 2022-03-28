Calgary police investigating random attack of woman near Prince’s Island Park

Send this page to someone via email

The investigation into a random attack on a woman in Prince’s Island Park early Sunday morning continues.

Calgary police said at around 3:30 a.m. on March 27, a woman walking from Prince’s Island Park along the Bow River pathway was grabbed from behind. The suspect allegedly brandished a knife and tried to pull the woman towards the river.

The woman fought back and was able to run away, finding a nearby security guard who called police.

In a Monday afternoon interview, CPS Sgt. Matt Hinchey said the attack took place near the west end of Prince’s Island.

It comes nine days after a separate random attack in the Beltline caused a woman’s death.

“We have no information whatsoever to indicate that they’re related, but I would understand that the public may be more concerned, having them so close together,” Hinchey said.

Investigators are currently canvassing the area for CCTV footage to collect a photo and description of the suspect, and will provide an update on the description when they have it. CPS noted the gender of the suspect is still unconfirmed.

“Our advice to citizens: if you feel concerned for safety, immediately call 911,” Hinchey said. “If you see something suspicious, call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.”

Police add that anyone with information about the incident can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

