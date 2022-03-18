Menu

Crime

Suspicious death investigation closes downtown Calgary street

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted March 18, 2022 12:53 pm
Police arrived at the 100 block of 10 Avenue S.E. at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Friday for reports of an assault. Officers found an injured woman in her 20s unconscious and she died shortly afterward despite efforts from first responders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police have closed off a street in the downtown area to investigate a suspicious death.

Police arrived at the 100 block of 10 Avenue S.E. at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday for reports of an assault.

According to police, officers found an injured woman in her 20s unconscious and she died shortly afterward despite efforts from first responders.

Due to the investigation, 10 Avenue between 1 Street to 2 Street S.E. has been closed and is anticipated to remain that way for some time, police said.

Police said no further information was available yet.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

