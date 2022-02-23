Calgary police investigate suspicious death in downtown apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A young man was found dead inside a downtown apartment Tuesday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., Calgary police were called to an apartment on the 200 block of 6 Avenue southeast. Once there, officers found a man believed to be in his mid-twenties dead inside one of the units.

The homicide unit has taken over the case as police said the man’s death is considered suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers.

