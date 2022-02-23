Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate suspicious death in downtown apartment

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 8:39 am
Calgary police tape file View image in full screen
File: Police tape at a crime scene in Calgary. Global News

A young man was found dead inside a downtown apartment Tuesday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., Calgary police were called to an apartment on the 200 block of 6 Avenue southeast. Once there, officers found a man believed to be in his mid-twenties dead inside one of the units.

The homicide unit has taken over the case as police said the man’s death is considered suspicious.

Read more: Charges laid in August Calgary homicide

An autopsy is scheduled with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers.

