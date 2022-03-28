Edmonton Oilers hoping to move on from blowout loss

The Edmonton Oilers will try to recover from an ugly loss Monday night when they host the Arizona Coyotes (630 CHED, Face-off Show 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).

The Oilers were thumped 9-5 in Calgary Saturday night.

“Move on to the next one. That’s what you got to do. No time to waste,” defenceman Duncan Keith said Monday. “We got a good team, a good challenge against Arizona tonight.

“For the most part, we’ve been a lot better job staying connected and playing as a five-man unit out there, being better defensively. Last game, that wasn’t the case obviously. You try to learn the mistakes and the reasoning behind it but move forward as quickly as we can.”

“Last game, we got away from our structure,” said forward Evander Kane. “As a group of five, forwards and D, we didn’t check to the best of our ability. That’s something we know we can clean up. We know how to do it right.”

After being scratched the last two games, forwards Josh Archibald and Derek Ryan will draw in with Zack Kassian and Devin Shore coming out. Defenceman Kris Russell has been placed in COVID protocol.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Kane – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Hyman – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Brassard – Nugent-Hopkins – Archibald

Foegele – McLeod – Ryan

Nurse – Ceci

Keith – Bouchard

Kulak – Barrie

Koskinen

Leon Draisaitl was named the NHL’s third star of the week after racking up six goals and two assists in four games.

