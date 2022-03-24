Edmonton Oilers sail past Sharks with 5-2 win

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers won their sixth consecutive home game with a 5-2 decision over the San Jose Sharks Thursday night at Rogers Place.

Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, back in the lineup after missing 12 games with an injury, had the best chance in the first period. He was set up by newcomer Derick Brassard, but Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen made a left pad save.

Erik Karlsson was the finisher on a pretty passing play early in the second to make it 1-0 Sharks.

The Oilers replied on the power play when Kailer Yamamoto pounced on a loose puck and swooped in for this 18th goal of the season.

View image in full screen San Jose Sharks goalie Kaapo Kahkonen (34) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers’ Kailer Yamamoto (56) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, March 24, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Three minutes later, Oilers forward Zack Kassian forced a turnover. Leon Draisaitl took the puck in and sniped his 43rd.

Brassard made it 3-1 6:49 into the third when his pass banked in off Karlsson’s skate.

Tomas Hertl got the Sharks right back in it with a shot from the slot 29 seconds later.

Shortly after, the Sharks’ Jeffrey Viel was penalized for shooting the puck over the glass. Draisaitl shoved home a pass from Connor McDavid to make it 4-2 Oilers with 6:05 left.

Edmonton’s Evander Kane added an empty netter.

Oilers netminder Mike Smith made 28 saves for his seventh win of the season.

Kane has seven goals in the last six games while Yamamoto has seven in the last eight.

The Oilers (36-24-5) will play in Calgary on Saturday. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED beginning with The Faceoff Show at 6:30 p.m.. The actual game begins at 8 p.m.