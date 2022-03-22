Edmonton Oilers lose 3-2 to Colorado Avalanche in OT thriller

The Edmonton Oilers’ five-game winning streak ended Monday night with a 3-2 overtime loss against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avs boast the best record in the NHL while the Oilers move a point behind Los Angeles for second in the Pacific Division.

The Avalanche scored the only goal of a fast-paced first period. On the power play, Colorado forward Mikko Rantanen had his pass blocked by Edmonton defenceman Tyson Barrie. However, the puck bounced right back to Rantanen, who crammed in his 30th goal of the season. Nazem Kadri picked up an assist for his 500th career point.

With a delayed penalty coming to the Avs early in the second, the Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl fed Kailer Yamamoto for his fifth goal in the last six games.

Colorado regained the lead on the power play when Rantanen’s shot deflected in off Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse. The Oilers came right back less than three minutes later. Yamamoto stole the puck from Avalanche defenceman Josh Manson and set up Evander Kane for his 13th.

The Avs had a chance for a third power-play goal when Oilers captain Connor McDavid was sent off for high-sticking with 6:53 left in the third, but Edmonton gutted out a penalty kill.

In overtime, Avalanche blue-liner Cale Makar gobbled up a loose puck at the Oilers’ blue line, sped in and set up Nathan MacKinnon for the game-winner.

The Oilers (35-23-5) will play in Dallas on Tuesday. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED beginning with The Faceoff Show at 5 p.m. The actual game begins at 6:30 p.m.