Edmonton Oilers win wild one over Detroit Red Wings 7-5

Despite frittering away an early lead, the Edmonton Oilers won their third in a row, dropping the Detroit Red Wings 7-5 Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers dominated the opening shifts of the game. Devin Shore tipped Derek Ryan’s shot to make it 1-0 before the game was two minutes old. Connor McDavid poked in his 33rd of the season, then Zach Hyman blazed in and scored on a backhand to make it 3-0 Oilers 4:35 into the game.

That was it for Wings goalie Thomas Greiss, who was pulled after allowing three goals on six shots.

Detroit responded with some hard work and notched a goal off the stick off Marc Staal. The Oilers went on the power play late in the first. McDavid fed Kailer Yamamoto for a tap-in and a 4-1 lead.

Sam Gagner scored the only goal of the second period, beating Mikko Koskinen from a sharp angle.

The Wings tied it with goals 34 seconds apart early in the third. Filip Zadina ripped in a power play one-timer, then Staal banged home his second of the night.

Evander Kane restored the Oilers lead with his ninth less than two minutes later, but the Wings replied again. Koskinen got caught behind the net, allowing Lucas Raymond to make it 5-5.

With 5:25 remaining, Warren Foegele’s wrap around try glanced off Staal and skittered up Alex Nedeljkovic. Kane added an empty netter.

Fifteen of the Oilers’ 18 skaters recorded at least a point in the game.

The Oilers, 33-23-4, will host Buffalo on Thursday.

