Edmonton Oilers acquire defenceman Brett Kulak from Canadiens

The Edmonton Oilers have added defenceman Brett Kulak in deadline day trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

Kulak, 28, has three goals and 10 assists in 56 games this season for the Canadiens. He’s listed as six feet one inch and is 197 pounds.

Kulak, who hails from Stony Plain, has played 313 NHL games since being drafted 105th overall by the Calgary Flames in 2012. He played in the WHL for the Vancouver Giants.

The left-shot defenceman will likely start on the Oilers third pairing. He’s in the final season of a three-year deal with a cap hit of $1.85-million.

