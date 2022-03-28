Elections Canada report finds failures denied Ontario First Nations voters right to vote

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — Elections Canada has apologized to voters in three Ontario First Nations communities after breakdowns in communication led to them being denied their right to vote in the last election.

An inquiry by the elections body found that fly-in communities in the riding of Kenora had their local polling stations cancelled ahead of election day. But many voters were not told about the changes and tried to vote unsuccessfully on election day.

A report published today by Elections Canada into why Indigenous voters in Cat Lake, Poplar Hill and Pikangikum were denied the right to vote found that the local returning officer replaced the election day poll with a one-day advance poll after learning of a conflict with hunting and cultural activities in those communities on Sept. 20.

But the change was not communicated clearly to voters, and the original polling day was advertised on people’s voter information cards.

Story continues below advertisement

The report said “the eleventh-hour effort to arrange for on-site advance polls was well intentioned but poorly executed.”

Residents of those three communities could have voted in advance in either Sioux Lookout or Red Lake, but these locations were only reachable by plane.

“Elections Canada apologizes to any elector who was unable to vote because of the gaps in voting services and the breakdowns of communication,” the report said.

“The incident in these three communities points to a need for Elections Canada to review how it plans for and delivers public education and election services in First Nations communities.”

The chief electoral officer requested a review of the facts to determine what happened after an outcry that Indigenous voters in Kenora were denied the right to vote.

The report said that Elections Canada’s headquarters only found out that polls had been cancelled in the three remote communities via reports in the media on election day.

As a result, no action was taken to inform voters of the change, for example through the online voter information service. Replacement voter cards were not sent to voters either.

Story continues below advertisement

The report said First Nations voters face unique barriers to participating in federal elections, particularly in remote communities where election services can be more difficult to deliver.

Kenora has 44 First Nations communities and during the last election evacuations due to forest fires made it difficult to contact some voters.

Read more: Elections Canada surprised by Liberal promise to explore three day polling

In Grassy Narrows the polling station opened late, and in Wabauskang the voter information cards of five electors listed the wrong polling place.

Elections Canada said the report’s findings will improve how it delivers election services to remote First Nations communities.

NDP MP Blake Desjarlais, who is Metis, said the absence of polling stations on reserves and First Nations communities in the election was “truly horrific.”

The elections watchdog has received an official complaint about the incidents in Kenora.

After the election, NDP national director Anne McGrath wrote to elections commissioner Yves Cote, calling for an investigation into whether election officials failed to follow correct procedures, denying citizens the right to cast their vote on Sept. 20.

The letter of complaint said First Nations voters in Kenora were “significantly disenfranchised.”

Advertisement