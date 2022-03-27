Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Around the Bay runners battle cold, blustery conditions

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted March 27, 2022 7:18 pm
After two years of pandemic restrictions and virtual races, Hamilton's Around the Bay Road Race returned on Sunday. View image in full screen
After two years of pandemic restrictions and virtual races, Hamilton's Around the Bay Road Race returned on Sunday. @bayracerun

A late March tradition has returned to the streets of Hamilton.

3,362 runners completed the 30 kilometre, Around The Bay Road Race on Sunday.

Read more: Hamilton’s Around the Bay road race returns with in-person field for 2022

Kevin Coffey of Kingston was male winner, crossing the finish line in 1:40:10. Victoria Coates of Hamilton was the female winner with a time of 1:50:01.

Story continues below advertisement

It was the first running of the event since 2020, following two years of COVID-19 related restrictions.

Trending Stories

Another 777 participants battled cold and windy conditions, to complete a five kilometre course.

The St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation says more than 20 corporate fundraising teams, and individual fundraisers, raised $275,000 to support two vital projects, an expansion and renewal of the hospital’s emergency mental health service and creation of a CT Suite in the emergency department.

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ATB tagSt. Joseph's Healthcare tagAround the Bay Road Race tagRoad Race tagHamilton ATB tagValley Inn Bridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers