Around the Bay runners battle cold, blustery conditions

A late March tradition has returned to the streets of Hamilton.

3,362 runners completed the 30 kilometre, Around The Bay Road Race on Sunday.

Kevin Coffey of Kingston was male winner, crossing the finish line in 1:40:10. Victoria Coates of Hamilton was the female winner with a time of 1:50:01.

🌟🌟 30k Winner! Kevin Coffey – from Kingston#ATB2022 pic.twitter.com/J2MFEF5WsZ — Bay Race 30k (@bayracerun) March 27, 2022

🌟🌟 30k Female Winner Victoria Coates from Hamilton pic.twitter.com/KA1ghrfOg1 — Bay Race 30k (@bayracerun) March 27, 2022

It was the first running of the event since 2020, following two years of COVID-19 related restrictions.

Another 777 participants battled cold and windy conditions, to complete a five kilometre course.

The St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation says more than 20 corporate fundraising teams, and individual fundraisers, raised $275,000 to support two vital projects, an expansion and renewal of the hospital’s emergency mental health service and creation of a CT Suite in the emergency department.