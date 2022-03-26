Police investigate after man with signs of trauma dies at Mississauga hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital in Mississauga on Friday and later died.

In a series of tweets, Peel Regional Police said officers were called to a hospital in the Hurontario Street and Queensway West area in Mississauga just after 8:30 p.m.

Read more: Police investigating after stabbing leaves one man injured in Toronto

Officers said a man had walked into the hospital suffering “critical” injuries.

According to police, he was pronounced deceased just after 8:40 p.m.

UPDATE:

– Injuries to the victim are now undetermined. Unknown if injuries were caused by gunshot.

– Victim did suffer obvious signs of trauma.

– Investigation is ongoing. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 26, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police initially said the man had suffered gunshot wounds, but later said his injuries were “undetermined,” and that it was “unknown” if they were were caused by gunshot.

However, officers said the victim did suffer from “obvious signs of trauma.”

Police said they did not have any information on a potential suspect, but said the force’s homicide unit had taken over.