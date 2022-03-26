Menu

Crime

Police investigate after man with signs of trauma dies at Mississauga hospital

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 12:36 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital in Mississauga on Friday and later died.

In a series of tweets, Peel Regional Police said officers were called to a hospital in the Hurontario Street and Queensway West area in Mississauga just after 8:30 p.m.

Officers said a man had walked into the hospital suffering “critical” injuries.

According to police, he was pronounced deceased just after 8:40 p.m.

Police initially said the man had suffered gunshot wounds, but later said his injuries were “undetermined,” and that it was “unknown” if they were were caused by gunshot.

However, officers said the victim did suffer from “obvious signs of trauma.”

Police said they did not have any information on a potential suspect, but said the force’s homicide unit had taken over.

