Police investigating after stabbing leaves one man injured in Toronto

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Toronto.
In a tweet Friday, police said officers received reports of a stabbing in the Beverley Street and Dundas Street West area.
Police said a man was located suffering from a stab wound and was taken to hospital via emergency run.
Toronto paramedics said the call came in at around 8 p.m.
Officers said he was in potentially life-threatening condition.
In an update Saturday morning, Toronto police Cst. Edward Parks said the victim was in stable condition.
Parks said investigators remained on scene.
