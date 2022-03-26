Police investigating after stabbing leaves one man injured in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Toronto.

In a tweet Friday, police said officers received reports of a stabbing in the Beverley Street and Dundas Street West area.

Police said a man was located suffering from a stab wound and was taken to hospital via emergency run.

Toronto paramedics said the call came in at around 8 p.m.

Officers said he was in potentially life-threatening condition.

In an update Saturday morning, Toronto police Cst. Edward Parks said the victim was in stable condition.

Parks said investigators remained on scene.

