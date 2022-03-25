Male stabbed during protest in Vaughan, Ont., 1 person in custody: police

Send this page to someone via email

A person was stabbed at a protest involving the Ontario Dump Truck Association in Vaughan, Ont., Friday, police say.

York Regional Police said they received a report around 12 p.m. of a stabbing in the area of Huntington and Langstaff roads.

Police said there was an “impromptu” protest with the Ontario Dump Truck Association in the area and some type of altercation ensued.

One male was stabbed and taken to hospital. There is no word on the severity of his injuries.

A male suspect was taken into custody and is cooperating with officers, police said.

Police said the victim was a part of the protest, but didn’t have further information.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Ontario Dump Truck Association released a statement following the incident:

“During a peaceful protest at a job site at Huntington Road & Langstaff Road in Vaughan earlier this afternoon, a member of the ODTA (Ontario Dump Truck Association) was physically attacked with a knife, stabbed, and rushed to hospital,” the statement said.

“What happened today was completely unacceptable. No one should be subject to threats or assaults while protesting.”

The statement said the association has been participating in job action this past week over labour costs and regulations.

“Disagreement on these matters should never result in violence,” the statement said.

“In the meantime, the ODTA is cooperating with the police investigation and praying for the recovery of our member who was hurt today.”