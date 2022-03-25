COVID-19 testing centre at Edmonton Expo Centre closes its doors

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 testing site at the Edmonton Expo Centre will permanently shut down operations at the end of the day Friday.

Alberta Health Services said more than 470,000 swabs have been completed at the testing site since it opened in September 2020.

AHS said the closure comes as “demand for COVID-19 testing continues to decrease.” Access to PCR tests at AHS assessment centres remains limited to those with risk factors for severe outcomes from the disease and those who live and work in high-risk settings.

PCR testing remains available to those who are eligible at five other AHS sites in the Edmonton zone. AHS said these other sites are able to accommodate the testing volume currently being done at the Expo Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

“This location has played an important role in the Edmonton Zone’s pandemic response and AHS is grateful for the tremendous partnership and support of the City of Edmonton and Edmonton EXPO Centre,” AHS said in a media release Friday afternoon.

1:03 Alberta averages 5 deaths per day related to COVID-19 over the weekend Alberta averages 5 deaths per day related to COVID-19 over the weekend

In an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said there is a “substantial supply” of free rapid test kits at pharmacies across Alberta. Albertans can check the Alberta Blue Cross website to find locations offering free kits.

“With rapid tests, if you are feeling sick, it is important to take two tests 24 hours apart if the first one is negative. It’s also important to stay home and away from others until you are feeling better, even if both tests are negative,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

“I know we all wish we could forget about COVID-19 completely, but unfortunately, it will be with us for a long time to come.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta has moved to releasing COVID-19 data once per week. As of Wednesday, there were 956 people in hospital with COVID-19, 56 of whom were in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, Alberta has completed nearly seven million PCR tests for COVID-19.