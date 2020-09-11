Menu

Health

Drop-in COVID-19 testing in Edmonton to move to Expo Centre

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted September 11, 2020 11:17 am
Alberta adds texting and auto-dialing system for COVID-19 testing notifications
Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces the addition of texting and auto-dialing expansion to Alberta’s COVID-19 test notification strategy.

Effective Saturday, the only location in Edmonton that will offer drop-in testing for COVID-19 will be the Alberta Health Services assessment site at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Until now, drop-in testing was offered in south Edmonton at the assessment site on 28 Avenue. That site remains open, but will offer testing by appointment only.

Read more: Man in his 20s among 5 new Alberta COVID-19 deaths, 113 new cases reported Thursday

The Central Assessment Centre is set up in Hall A of the Edmonton Expo Centre and offers drop-in testing daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Testing by appointment is also available at this location.

The new site has capacity to complete about 5,000 swabs per day, AHS said.

Parking at the Expo Centre is free for those on site to get a COVID-19 test.

COVID-19: Hinshaw provides update on testing in Alberta, urges teachers and staff to get tested before September
COVID-19: Hinshaw provides update on testing in Alberta, urges teachers and staff to get tested before September

Anyone looking to book an appointment for a COVID-19 test can do so by completing the self-assessment on AHS’ website or calling 811.

