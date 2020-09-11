Drop-in COVID-19 testing in Edmonton to move to Expo Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Effective Saturday, the only location in Edmonton that will offer drop-in testing for COVID-19 will be the Alberta Health Services assessment site at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Until now, drop-in testing was offered in south Edmonton at the assessment site on 28 Avenue. That site remains open, but will offer testing by appointment only.

The Central Assessment Centre is set up in Hall A of the Edmonton Expo Centre and offers drop-in testing daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Testing by appointment is also available at this location.

The new site has capacity to complete about 5,000 swabs per day, AHS said.

Parking at the Expo Centre is free for those on site to get a COVID-19 test.

Anyone looking to book an appointment for a COVID-19 test can do so by completing the self-assessment on AHS’ website or calling 811.