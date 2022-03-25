Menu

Canada

Parents of Humboldt Broncos crash victim receive key to the city

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 6:40 pm
Bernadine and Toby Boulet, parents of the late Humboldt Broncos hockey player Logan Boulet, pose at their home in Lethbridge, Alta. on Thursday, Dec.6, 2018. Several legacies have come out of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash including truck safety, seatbelts on buses and organ donation. View image in full screen
Bernadine and Toby Boulet, parents of the late Humboldt Broncos hockey player Logan Boulet, pose at their home in Lethbridge, Alta. on Thursday, Dec.6, 2018. Several legacies have come out of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash including truck safety, seatbelts on buses and organ donation. THE CANADIAN PRESS /David Rossiter

The parents of a Humboldt Broncos highway crash victim received the city’s greatest honour on Friday.

During a ceremony at City Hall, Bernadine and Toby Boulet were presented with the key to the city by Mayor Brian Bowman.

The ceremony commemorated their decision to donate their son, Logan Boulet’s organs after he lost his life in the April 2018 highway crash.

Logan Boulet – Humboldt bus crash victim View image in full screen
Logan Boulet – Humboldt bus crash victim. Humboldt Broncos

“It is hard to imagine how difficult this time has been for the Boulets but their dedication to Logan’s legacy by continuing to create awareness for organ donation is nothing short of inspirational,” said Mayor Bowman.

Read more: The ‘Logan Boulet effect’: Humboldt Broncos player’s family feels pride, heartbreak in wake of tragic death

Logan was a registered organ donor prior to the accident. He was inspired to do so by his mentor and coach, Ric Suggit, who was an organ donor before his death.

Both Logan and Suggit’s organs saved the lives of six others.

Read more: Boulet family promotes Green Shirt Day in Taber

After news spread of the Boulet’s offer on April 7, 2018, roughly 150,000 people registered to become donors. This is the largest known number of Canadians registering as the result of one event, known as the Logan Boulet effect.

From then on, April 7th became known as Green Shirt Day, to honour all the families and victims of the crash.

Read more: Lethbridge coach posthumously honoured with Logan Boulet Award

“We still think of it as our loss sometimes,” said Bernadine Boulet.

“Things like this really tell us how far reaching and how important our story and what we do is to so many people.”

Click to play video: 'Remembering the Humboldt Broncos' Remembering the Humboldt Broncos
Remembering the Humboldt Broncos – Apr 6, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
