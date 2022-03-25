Parents of Humboldt Broncos crash victim receive key to the city

Send this page to someone via email

The parents of a Humboldt Broncos highway crash victim received the city’s greatest honour on Friday.

During a ceremony at City Hall, Bernadine and Toby Boulet were presented with the key to the city by Mayor Brian Bowman.

The ceremony commemorated their decision to donate their son, Logan Boulet’s organs after he lost his life in the April 2018 highway crash.

“It is hard to imagine how difficult this time has been for the Boulets but their dedication to Logan’s legacy by continuing to create awareness for organ donation is nothing short of inspirational,” said Mayor Bowman.

Logan was a registered organ donor prior to the accident. He was inspired to do so by his mentor and coach, Ric Suggit, who was an organ donor before his death.

Both Logan and Suggit’s organs saved the lives of six others.

After news spread of the Boulet’s offer on April 7, 2018, roughly 150,000 people registered to become donors. This is the largest known number of Canadians registering as the result of one event, known as the Logan Boulet effect.

From then on, April 7th became known as Green Shirt Day, to honour all the families and victims of the crash.

“We still think of it as our loss sometimes,” said Bernadine Boulet.

“Things like this really tell us how far reaching and how important our story and what we do is to so many people.”

