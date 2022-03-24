St. Catharines, Ont. teen injured in Niagara-on-the-Lake ATV crash dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A St. Catharines, Ont., teen who rolled an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Niagara-on-the-Lake has succumbed to his injuries in hospital just 10 days after the incident, according to police.

The 16-year-old had been in hospital since March 13 after a late Saturday crash in the area of Garrison Village Drive and Village Road.

“A lone male was located pinned under an ATV in critical condition. The male was wearing a helmet but was suffering from life threatening injuries,” Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) said in the initial release after the incident.

The teen, riding a yellow Suzuki King Quad 700, was later airlifted to another hospital in southern Ontario with injuries considered life-threatening.

NRPS detectives say the male driver died in hospital on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased is not being released out of respect for the next of kin.

Anyone with information or security, doorbell or dash camera footage between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13 and 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, March 14 can reach out to the NRPS.