St. Catharines teen suffers serious injuries in ATV crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Police in Niagara-on-the-Lake are investigating a rollover involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that sent a 16-year-old St. Catharines boy to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the incident happened late Saturday night in the area of Garrison Village Drive and Village Road.

“A lone male was located pinned under an ATV in critical condition. The male was wearing a helmet but was suffering from life threatening injuries,” Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) said in a release.

The teen, who was riding a yellow Suzuki King Quad 700, was later airlifted to another hospital in southern Ontario hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information or security, doorbell or dash camera footage between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:35 a.m. on Sunday can reach out to the NRPS.

