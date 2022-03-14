Menu

Canada

St. Catharines teen suffers serious injuries in ATV crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 9:17 am
Niagara Regional Police patrol car. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police patrol car. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Niagara-on-the-Lake are investigating a rollover involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that sent a 16-year-old St. Catharines boy to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the incident happened late Saturday night in the area of Garrison Village Drive and Village Road.

Read more: Five students from India killed in collision along HWY 401 near Trenton, police say

“A lone male was located pinned under an ATV in critical condition. The male was wearing a helmet but was suffering from life threatening injuries,” Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) said in a release.

The teen, who was riding a yellow Suzuki King Quad 700, was later airlifted to another hospital in southern Ontario hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information or security, doorbell or dash camera footage between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:35 a.m. on Sunday can reach out to the NRPS.

