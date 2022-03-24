Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man in custody after months-long Winnipeg theft spree, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 4:30 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. File / Global News

A man from Calgary is facing more than 60 charges in connection with a spree of theft-related offences throughout Winnipeg over an eight-month period.

Winnipeg police said their property crimes unit began investigating a series of incidents — including home break-ins, stolen vehicles, shoplifting and more — in August 2021, before eventually arresting a 28-year-old man last week.

According to the investigation, the primary target of the thefts was thousands of dollars worth of contractors’ tools.

Read more: Missing power tools? RCMP discover hundreds stolen from multiple sites

By the time they had identified a suspect, he had already fled the province and is accused of committing similar offences in B.C. and Alberta.

Trending Stories

Police said the man later returned to Winnipeg in a truck stolen from an Alberta dealership, and picked up his crime spree where he left off.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was arrested in the East Kildonan neighbourhood March 16.

He’s now in custody and faces dozens of theft charges, as well as multiple counts of mischief, break and enter, warrant, and credit card offences.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police concerned about rash of thefts involving distracted victims' Winnipeg police concerned about rash of thefts involving distracted victims
Winnipeg police concerned about rash of thefts involving distracted victims – Mar 14, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagTheft tagWinnipeg Police Service tagVehicle Theft tagProperty Crime tagCrime Spree tagCalgary Man tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers