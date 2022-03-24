Calgary man in custody after months-long Winnipeg theft spree, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Calgary is facing more than 60 charges in connection with a spree of theft-related offences throughout Winnipeg over an eight-month period.

Winnipeg police said their property crimes unit began investigating a series of incidents — including home break-ins, stolen vehicles, shoplifting and more — in August 2021, before eventually arresting a 28-year-old man last week.

According to the investigation, the primary target of the thefts was thousands of dollars worth of contractors’ tools.

By the time they had identified a suspect, he had already fled the province and is accused of committing similar offences in B.C. and Alberta.

Police said the man later returned to Winnipeg in a truck stolen from an Alberta dealership, and picked up his crime spree where he left off.

The man was arrested in the East Kildonan neighbourhood March 16.

He’s now in custody and faces dozens of theft charges, as well as multiple counts of mischief, break and enter, warrant, and credit card offences.

