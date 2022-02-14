Missing power tools? RCMP discover hundreds stolen from multiple sites

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is trying to track down the owners of more than $80,000 in stolen power tools recently discovered in Winnipeg.

Police first received a report of stolen tools from a construction site in the RM of West St. Paul on January 25. An investigation led them to a Winnipeg property, where they executed a search warrant on February 4.

They found the tools inside a trailer, which was also stolen.

A 30-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with the thefts. He will appear in court in May to face several counts of possession of stolen property.

Anyone who believes the tools were a part of this can call Red River North RCMP at 204-667-6519.

Police are asking you to provide identifiable characteristics in order to reclaim your property.