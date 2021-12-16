Manitoba RCMP hunt robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a suspect in a string of robberies across southern Manitoba.

Mounties got their first report of a robbery on Sunday, when a Steinbach man said his car had been stolen.

Between Monday morning and Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to four holdups. Investigators believe the same person is responsible in all of them.

Police say the suspect was masked during the majority of the incidents and was also seen carrying a weapon.

Late Wednesday afternoon police found the original vehicle burned out near the Trans-Canada in the RM of Tache.

The suspect remains at large, police said in a release Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-482-9699.

— with files from Skyler Peters

