Alberta man charged in connection with 3D-printed handgun operation: RCMP

A 25-year-old man from Stony Plain, Alta., is facing charges in connection with an alleged 3D-printed handgun operation uncovered through a joint investigation by the Alberta RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the RCMP said the investigation began when CBSA officers intercepted a parcel “arriving from China that contained a prohibited component for a firearm.” The parcel was intercepted at the Vancouver International Mail Centre on Feb. 16.

An investigation led police to execute a search warrant at a home in Parkland County on March 8 where officers seized three 3D-printed firearms. Police said one of the firearms was loaded.

The RCMP said officers also seized a number of “partially completed” 3D-printed handguns, several fully completed firearm magazines, ammunition, a 3D printer, a “firearm suppressor” and counterfeit cash.

“This is just one example of the great collaborative investigations between the RCMP and CBSA that has led to the seizure of illegally imported and manufactured firearms and components,” said Supt. Chad Coles, the RCMP’s officer in charge of K Division’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime Integrated Border Enforcement Team.

“The law enforcement community has seen a troubling trend in the increased use of 3D printers to manufacture gun parts. We will continue to investigate these matters to contribute to the public safety we should all enjoy in Canada.”

The accused, whose name police did not disclose, is charged with one count of importing a prohibited device, one count of possession of a prohibited weapon, one count of possession of a firearm while prohibited and two counts of breach of probation.

The accused’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 23 in Stony Plain.