Toronto police warn public after man falsely identifies himself as officer over the phone

Toronto police are warning the public about a man who is falsely identifying himself as an officer over the phone.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Toronto police said officers have received “a number of calls” regarding a man who was falsely identifying himself as a police officer.
Officers said the man attempts to obtain financial information by saying their credit cards have been compromised.
Toronto police told Global News the force received three or four calls in the span of two hours.
Police said the victims are being defrauded of money.
“Officers do not ask for money or banking details over the phone,” the tweet reads.
Police said anyone who receives this call should hang up immediately.
