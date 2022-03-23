Menu

Crime

Toronto police warn public after man falsely identifies himself as officer over the phone

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 3:18 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police are warning the public about a man who is falsely identifying himself as an officer over the phone.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Toronto police said officers have received “a number of calls” regarding a man who was falsely identifying himself as a police officer.

Officers said the man attempts to obtain financial information by saying their credit cards have been compromised.

Toronto police told Global News the force received three or four calls in the span of two hours.

Police said the victims are being defrauded of money.

Read more: 2 men arrested after allegedly impersonating officers, Toronto police say

“Officers do not ask for money or banking details over the phone,” the tweet reads.

Police said anyone who receives this call should hang up immediately.

