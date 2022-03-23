SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Hinshaw, Copping to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 2:00 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Tam says definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ for border measures to remain 2 doses ‘at this moment in time’' COVID-19: Tam says definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ for border measures to remain 2 doses ‘at this moment in time’
WATCH (March 18): Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Friday that the definition of fully vaccinated would remain at two approved vaccine doses. She said this is due to the various timing of different groups of people able to get a booster shot, as well as other countries not even having booster access yet. However, if a severe variant were to appear, she said border measures could be reexamined if necessary.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will join Health Minister Jason Copping for a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.

Hinshaw and Copping are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Global News will stream the announcement live in this article.

Starting this week, Alberta changed the frequency of provincial COVID-19 data updates online. The province is now posting weekly case and outbreak data every Wednesday, rather than providing updates every weekday.

Read more: Alberta to change frequency of online COVID-19 reporting as recent data is ‘promising’

“I know this will be an adjustment for some Albertans who have become used to checking the website on a daily basis,” Copping said at a news conference on March 16, adding that long-term trends are more important to monitor now than day-to-day fluctuations.

The province is also consolidating some of the data posted to the government site to “reflect the most relevant, current information,” he added.

For example, a source-of-exposure graphic will be removed from the site as contact tracing is only being done in specific cases.

Click to play video: 'Alberta health minister announces move to weekly COVID-19 data release' Alberta health minister announces move to weekly COVID-19 data release
Alberta health minister announces move to weekly COVID-19 data release

Copping promised Alberta Health would continue to monitor all data and changes to public health policy would be made if deemed necessary.

Trending Stories

Read more: 4 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Alberta but hospitalization numbers continue decline

As of March 18 — the last time the provincial data was updated — the total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the virus arrived in the province a little over two years ago was listed at 4,023.

However, the number of people with COVID-19 in Alberta hospitals continues to trend downwards.

As of Friday afternoon, Alberta Health said there were 966 people with COVID-19 in hospitals, down one from a day earlier. Of those patients, 62 were receiving treatment in intensive care units Friday afternoon, down five from Thursday.

Read more: Quebec to offer 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine to at-risk groups as cases, hospitalizations rise

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Hinshaw addressed the question of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses in Alberta.

She said currently, only immunocompromised people aged 12 and older are eligible for a fourth shot.

“At this time, there has been no timeline set for expanding fourth doses to the general public,” Hinshaw wrote online. “The National Advisory Council on Immunization has not made a recommendation to expand fourth dose eligibility beyond the current eligible group.”

Quebec announced Wednesday it will start offering fourth shots to certain groups amid an uptick in pandemic indicators, the interim director of public health said.

Dr. Luc Boileau said the booster will be made available for seniors who are 80 years and older, as well as to Quebecers who live in long-term care homes.

