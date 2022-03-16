SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Alberta Wednesday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 16, 2022 1:39 pm
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

The two are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story.

Read more: Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations climb slightly Tuesday

According to a memo from Alberta Precision Laboratories, cases from the strain Omicron BA.2 are on the rise in the province.

From Feb. 25 to March 2, an average of 72 per cent of positive samples were strain-typed, APL said. Of those, 75 per cent were Omicron BA.1 lineage, while 23 per cent were Omicron BA.2, according to the seven-day rolling average.

“It appears the BA.2 is trending to higher proportions as has been seen in other countries where Omicron BA.2 is now the predominant strain,” the memo reads.

Hospitalizations climbed slightly Tuesday as 1,001 people were in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19. Monday marked the first day since Jan. 16 there were fewer than 1,000 people in hospital with the virus.

Four additional deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,025.

The province reported 459 new, lab-confirmed cases from 1,831 tests and there were 6,422 active cases.

Since access to PCR testing is restricted to certain groups, officials have said the actual number of new and active cases is actually much higher than what’s being reported.

Read more: COVID-19 cases jumped 8% globally last week, WHO says

There have been 532,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta since the pandemic began.

