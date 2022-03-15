SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations climb slightly Tuesday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 15, 2022 5:59 pm
The number of Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 climbed slightly Tuesday as the province reported 1,001 people were in the province’s hospitals with the disease.

Of that number, 70 are receiving care in the ICU.

That’s compared to 986 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday with 73 in the ICU.

Over the past 24 hours, an additional four coronavirus deaths were reported to Alberta Health, bringing the province’s death toll to 4,025.

Over the same period of time, 1,831 COVID-19 tests were performed and 459 new lab-confirmed cases were reported. The province’s positivity rate wasn’t available online as of publishing.

Story continues below advertisement
There were also 6,422 lab-confirmed active cases.

Because of the restrictions on PCR testing, officials have said the actual number of new and active cases is higher than what’s being reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 532,571 Albertans have been confirmed to have COVID-19 while 522,124 have recovered.

