Health

Mainline Needle Exchange opens doors to more accessible space in Halifax

By Alexa MacLean Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 5:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax’s Mainline Needle Exchange moves to larger space' Halifax’s Mainline Needle Exchange moves to larger space
WATCH: After more than two decades in its existing location, a community organization that provides life-saving harm reduction services has moved. Mainline Needle Exchange is still in the heart of Halifax, but now offers a larger space with more accessibility – and continued access to supportive resources. Alexa MacLean reports.

A front-line community organization that’s offered life-saving harm reduction services for nearly 30 years has just opened its doors at a new location.

“Clients can come right into the counter, not have to go through other programs or other services to access us, and I think that’s really important for them to come in, see friendly faces right away, see kind of the familiar signage, and pictures that were on the wall at the old place, which really was home for a long time,” said Jo Parker, the program co-ordinator at Mainline Needle Exchange.

Mainline Needle Exchange has operated out of a small space on Cornwallis Street in Halifax for the past 25 years but it wasn’t just the increased demand for its services that fuelled its need to relocate.

Diane Bailey, Mainline Needle Exchange director View image in full screen
Diane Bailey is the director of Mainline Needle Exchange and has been with the program since day one. Alexa MacLean / Global Halifax

“Every time it rained we had to get the buckets out and put them underneath to catch the drippings. We stopped putting new ceilings up because the water leaked through,” said John Arenburg, Mainline Needle Exchange’s relief worker.

Mainline is a health promotion program offered through the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre and when that facility moved to a new temporary location, it offered the front end of its space to the harm reduction organization.

“One of the really great things about the new space is that we were given this separate entrance,” Parker said.

Tucked under the overpass at 5367 Cogswell St., the private entrance offers increased accessibility for people with mobility challenges, along with supportive resources that span far beyond sterile supplies for safer drug use.

“We help them with everyday problems that they have. If they’re homeless we help them maybe get on income assistance, and advocate for them to get apartments. If we can’t do it, we find an organization that can do it,” Arenburg said.

Mainline’s doors are open seven days a week, along with outreach provided by peer support navigators.

