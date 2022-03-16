Menu

Health

Tainted MDMA warning renews life-saving harm reduction conversation in N.S.

By Alexa MacLean Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 4:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia harm reduction tools highlighted as fentanyl found in MDMA samples' Nova Scotia harm reduction tools highlighted as fentanyl found in MDMA samples
WATCH: The provincial health authority is warning Nova Scotians that fentanyl has recently been detected in a sample of MDMA -- also known as molly. The recent find is highlighting the importance of harm reduction tools in N.S. communities that could save a life. Alexa MacLean reports these tools are not only accessible, but also free of charge.

A recent tainted drug alert warning from Nova Scotia’s health authority is renewing conversations around harm reduction tools that are free, accessible, and can save lives.

“I’d say everybody should have Naloxone. That’s even people who don’t use drugs because the reality is you could be walking down the street and see somebody overdose,” said Landon Morton, a peer support worker with Mainline Needle Exchange in Halifax.

“Or a loved one who could be prescribed opioids, like your grandmother for a hip replacement. It’s very easy for somebody to accidentally take more.”

Read more: Halifax doctor strives to improve hospital care, supports for patients with addiction

On March 15, Nova Scotia Health issued a drug alert warning about a batch of MDMA, or Molly, recently testing positive for fentanyl.

Having access to Naloxone is one of the recommendations included in the warning to help keep people safe.

DRUG ALERT - NS HEALTH
Nova Scotia Health issued a warning about a recent batch of MDMA reportedly testing positive for fentanyl. NS Health

The provincial government launched the Take Home Naloxone Kit program in 2017, which includes free of charge access to kits in pharmacies across Nova Scotia.

Trending Stories

“You don’t have to give any information, you don’t give a Nova Scotia health card. If I ask you a question like, ‘Have you used it before?’ It’s not to gain information for myself or to disseminate, it’s so that I know where to meet you with my explanation of it,” said Alex Hosein, the manager of Scotia Pharmacy on Gottingen Street.

Alex Hosein View image in full screen
Alex Hosein manages a Halifax pharmacy. They have given out numerous naloxone kits since the province launched the program in 2017. Alexa MacLean / Global Halifax

Hosein said if anyone is nervous about asking for a kit, they can request a private conversation with a pharmacist.

“We’re trained to have these conversations, we’re experienced in having these conversations,” they said.

Ninety-one people died of a fatal substance overdose in 2021, according to preliminary data from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.

Nova Scotia Health issued roughly 25 drug alerts between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 last year.

