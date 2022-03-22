Emergency work expected to close Papineau Avenue until Wednesday evening rush-hour

Send this page to someone via email

What started as a 10-inch hole has turned into a major operation, according to the city of Montreal.

Emergency repairs continued to close a section of Papineau Avenue between Sherbrooke and Ontario streets on Tuesday.

Crews have ripped up a large section of the major thoroughfare to access the sewer line nearly four meters deep.

A faulty sewer pipe connection between a new housing development and the mainline is believed to be the source of the problem.

The flow of water, discovered Monday morning underneath the street, has caused significant erosion below the roadway, said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

“We have to deal with it and fix the situation as soon as possible,” Sabourin said. “Luckily, the problem is very localized and we can target the area that needs attention.”

The section of Papineau Avenue is expected to remain closed until late Wednesday.

Sabourin said crews are working in haste to get the high traffic area open for the afternoon rush-hour, provided no further issues arise.

In the meantime, the southbound closure has caused serious congestion in the surrounding side streets.

Access to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge is affected.

Police are at a number of intersections to control the flow of traffic.

City officials and Montreal police say drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Drivers heading to the South Shore should take alternate routes.

“My best piece of advice is to take another bridge or the tunnel to reach the South Shore,” Sabourin said.

[Travaux d’urgence en cours]

L’avenue Papineau est fermée en direction Sud, entre Sherbrooke et De Maisonneuve. Évitez le secteur. #SPVM pic.twitter.com/9V81IUbpM1 — Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 21, 2022

