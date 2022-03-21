Man transported to hospital after stabbing, carjacking at Fairview Mall: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a man has been transported to hospital after a stabbing and carjacking in Toronto.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a stabbing just after 4 p.m., at Fairview Mall in the Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road area.

Police said a man was stabbed and had his vehicle stolen.

Officers said the man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ROBBERY:

Sheppard Av East + Don Mills Rd

4:08pm

– Fairview Mall

– Reports a man was stabbed and had his vehicle stolen

– He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

– Suspects fled in a Black Mercedes SUV

– Anyone w/info contact @TPS33Div#GO528221

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the suspects fled the area in a black Mercedes SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

2:03 Police alerting public of string of downtown Toronto sexual assaults Police alerting public of string of downtown Toronto sexual assaults