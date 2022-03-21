Menu

Crime

Man transported to hospital after stabbing, carjacking at Fairview Mall: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 9:20 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say a man has been transported to hospital after a stabbing and carjacking in Toronto.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a stabbing just after 4 p.m., at Fairview Mall in the Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road area.

Police said a man was stabbed and had his vehicle stolen.

Read more: Man transported to hospital after stabbing in Toronto: police

Officers said the man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspects fled the area in a black Mercedes SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

