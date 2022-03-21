Man transported to hospital after stabbing, carjacking at Fairview Mall: Toronto police

Police say a man has been transported to hospital after a stabbing and carjacking in Toronto.
In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a stabbing just after 4 p.m., at Fairview Mall in the Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road area.
Police said a man was stabbed and had his vehicle stolen.
Officers said the man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the suspects fled the area in a black Mercedes SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
