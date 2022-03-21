Menu

Crime

Man transported to hospital after stabbing in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 6:51 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

A man has been transported to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said officers received report of a stabbing in the Royal York Road and Dundas Street West area just after 5:30 p.m.

Police said there was an altercation at a residential address.

Read more: Toronto police release new image of man wanted in connection to stabbing

Officers said a man was located with a stab wound.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

