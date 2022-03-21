Man transported to hospital after stabbing in Toronto: police

A man has been transported to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said officers received report of a stabbing in the Royal York Road and Dundas Street West area just after 5:30 p.m.
Police said there was an altercation at a residential address.
Officers said a man was located with a stab wound.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
