Saskatchewan RCMP charge 4 men after seizing cocaine and cannabis

Four men from the North Battleford area face charges after Saskatchewan RCMP performed search warrants and located 839 grams of cocaine and 37 kilograms of cannabis.

On March 18, 2022, numerous Saskatchewan RCMP units executed six search warrants at properties in the North Battleford area.

As a result of these search warrants, police located and seized cocaine, illegal marijuana, seven firearms, ammunition, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a large sum of cash.

Russell Ens, Matthew Kennedy and Benjamin Lennie face charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and cannabis and possession of property obtained by crime. The fourth man is Trevor Kennedy who is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

This investigation took over six months to conduct by the North Battleford RCMP’s Gang Task Force and the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST).

“This was a proactive, in-depth investigation. Because of the meticulous work of our police officers, a very significant amount of weapons and drugs have been removed from the street,” stated Sgt. Jason Teniuk, acting commander of the North Battleford RCMP.

“We will not tolerate the trafficking of guns and drugs in our community and will continue to proactively investigate and charge those who do so. This is another example of the results of the tireless work our Gang Task Force officers, who work in our detachment area, do everyday to keep our communities safe.”

Police say that all four have appeared in North Battleford Provincial Court where Ens and Matthew Kennedy have been remanded into custody until their next appearance on March 23.

Lennie was remanded until his next appearance on March 24 and Trevor Kennedy will next appear on April 11.

RCMP stated another man from North Battleford, Chris Phillip, has been charged as well. Police say that a warrant has been issued for his arrest and officers are actively trying to locate and arrest him. Phillip is described as approximately five-feet-10-inches tall and 180 lbs., balding and has a white beard.

There is no photo of Phillip and police are asking if anyone has information on his whereabouts, to call their local RCMP detachment by calling 310-RCMP.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

