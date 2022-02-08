Menu

Crime

Sask. RCMP seek public assistance in investigation of 2 Christmas Eve homicides

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 1:49 pm
Police are requesting information from the public on the deaths of two women who were found in a house fire in North Battleford on Christmas Eve. View image in full screen
Police are requesting information from the public on the deaths of two women who were found in a house fire in North Battleford on Christmas Eve. Global Saskatoon still

Police continue to investigate the homicides of Alyssa LeCaine from North Battleford and Daphne Bear from Sweetgrass First Nation, both of whose bodies were discovered after a house fire on Christmas Eve.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP say North Battleford deaths determined to be homicides

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crime unit stated the investigation has determined LeCaine and Bear died prior to and not as a result of the fire.

The tragedy occurred on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 on 108th Street in North Battleford.

Read more: RCMP investigating two bodies discovered after house fire in North Battleford

The North Battleford Fire Department responded to the fire and no evacuations of nearby residences were required.

Police are asking anyone with information about this homicide investigation to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 and you can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

