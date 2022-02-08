Sask. RCMP seek public assistance in investigation of 2 Christmas Eve homicides

Send this page to someone via email

Police continue to investigate the homicides of Alyssa LeCaine from North Battleford and Daphne Bear from Sweetgrass First Nation, both of whose bodies were discovered after a house fire on Christmas Eve.

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crime unit stated the investigation has determined LeCaine and Bear died prior to and not as a result of the fire.

The tragedy occurred on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 on 108th Street in North Battleford.

The North Battleford Fire Department responded to the fire and no evacuations of nearby residences were required.

Police are asking anyone with information about this homicide investigation to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 and you can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

