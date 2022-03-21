Menu

Crime

Man who died after reportedly falling in downtown Calgary was involved in prior altercation: police

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 7:44 pm
CPS View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary on April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A man who died of an apparent fall in downtown Calgary was previously involved in an altercation, police said Monday, adding that another man has now been charged in connection with the death

Police said a man was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre mid-afternoon on March 18 with injuries he reportedly sustained from a fall. He died of his injuries on Saturday.

“Due to several inconsistencies in the man’s injuries, police were notified and the homicide unit began investigating,” the Calgary Police Service said in a press release.

Trending Stories

After interviews and reviewing evidence, investigators found that the victim was involved in an altercation prior to his death. Police said the victim and the accused were known to each other.

Police have charged 31-year-old Scott Midford with manslaughter. He appeared in court on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

CPS said they expect to release the victim’s identity following an autopsy on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is invited to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Police said the incident is not related to a recent fatal random stabbing attack in the downtown.

