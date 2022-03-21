Montreal Canadiens trade Lehkonen to Avalanche for Barron, second-round pick in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche.

Montreal gets defenceman Justin Barron and a second-round pick in the nhl draft”>2024 NHL Draft in return.

Goaltender Andrew Hammond was also traded by the Canadiens ahead of the deadline, sending the veteran backup to the New Jersey Devils.

Centre Nate Schnarr was shipped to Montreal in return.

The 20-year-old Barron played in two games for the Avalanche this season with a minus-1 defensive rating.

He has five goals and 15 assists in 43 games for the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles this season.

Story continues below advertisement

Barron, who played four seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, was a first-round draft pick (25th overall) of the Avalanche in 2020.

Lehkonen, 26, tallied 13 goals and 16 assists in 58 games for the Canadiens this season, ranking third on the team in points.

4:22 Call of the Wilde! Call of the Wilde! – Mar 11, 2022

He is two points shy of matching his career best (31) set in 82 games during the 2018-19 campaign.

Lehkonen has 74 goals and 75 assists over six NHL seasons, all in Montreal.

He has six goals and six assists in 33 post-season games, including three goals in the Canadiens’ run to the Stanley Cup final last season.

Hammond started only three games for Montreal this season, all of them wins, with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

Story continues below advertisement

Known as the Hamburglar, the 34-year-old Hammond has a career 30-15-6 record over six NHL seasons with a 2.31 GAA and .923 save percentage.

The 23-year-old Schnarr has yet to appear in the NHL. He has 13 goals and 13 assists in 43 AHL games with the Utica Comets this season.