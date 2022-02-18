Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Montreal Canadiens add Vincent Lecavalier, Nick Bobrov to front office

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2022 10:28 am

The Montreal Canadiens added Nick Bobrov and former NHL star Vincent Lecavalier to their front office Friday.

Bobrov will serve as co-director of amateur scouting while Lecavalier becomes a special adviser to hockey operations.

Bobrov will share the scouting position with Martin Lapointe. He joins the Canadiens after six seasons as the New York Rangers director of European scouting (2015-2021) and also held that position with the Boston Bruins (2001-06).

Trending Stories

Read more: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens win in 3-2 overtime comeback against St. Louis Blues

Lecavalier, of Ile Bizard, Que., was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 1998 NHL draft. He won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004 — current Habs interim head coach Martin St. Louis was a teammate — and also spent time with the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings before retiring after the 2015-16 season.

Story continues below advertisement

Lecavalier, 41, amassed 949 points (421 goals, 528 assists) in 1,212 career NHL games.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Montreal Canadiens tagHABS tagMontreal Hockey tagIle-Bizard tagMontreal West Island tagHabs news tagVincent Lecavalier tagNick Bobrov tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers