Snowfall warning issued for section of Highway 3 in B.C. Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 19, 2022 2:24 pm
Road conditions at Kootenay Pass on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The pass, which has an elevation of 1,781 metres, is about an hour’s drive east of Trail, B.C. View image in full screen
Road conditions at Kootenay Pass on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The pass, which has an elevation of 1,781 metres, is about an hour’s drive east of Trail, B.C. DriveBC

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The warning stretches from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and includes the Boundary, West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake regions.

The national weather agency is forecasting snowfall amounts of 15 cm by Saturday evening.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: March 18' Kelowna Weather Forecast: March 18
Kelowna Weather Forecast: March 18

“A vigorous system moving across interior B.C. will spread snow to high elevation highway passes today,” Environment Canada said Saturday morning.

Read more: Okanagan weather: Seasonal finish for winter as start of spring nears

“Snow accumulations will vary dramatically with elevation along the route. Lower elevations will see snow changing to rain this afternoon.”

However, it added that near Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, periods of snow will intensify to heavy snow on Saturday afternoon, with up to 15 cm expected before it begins easing in the evening.

For the latest road conditions in the province, visit DriveBC.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: March 18' B.C. evening weather forecast: March 18
B.C. evening weather forecast: March 18
