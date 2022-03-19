Snowfall warning issued for section of Highway 3 in B.C. Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The warning stretches from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and includes the Boundary, West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake regions.

The national weather agency is forecasting snowfall amounts of 15 cm by Saturday evening.

“A vigorous system moving across interior B.C. will spread snow to high elevation highway passes today,” Environment Canada said Saturday morning.

“Snow accumulations will vary dramatically with elevation along the route. Lower elevations will see snow changing to rain this afternoon.”

However, it added that near Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, periods of snow will intensify to heavy snow on Saturday afternoon, with up to 15 cm expected before it begins easing in the evening.

For the latest road conditions in the province, visit DriveBC.

