Okanagan weather: Seasonal finish for winter as start of spring nears

Pockets of precipitation will slide through the region on Thursday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the high single digits.

The possibility of precipitation will diminish overnight, with the mercury cooling towards the freezing mark before popping up to low double digits with a slight chance of showers on Friday.

View image in full screen The risk of rain ramps back up on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

A chance of showers lingers into the final day of winter on Saturday, with an afternoon high around 8 C to wrap up the season.

Spring officially begins in the Okanagan on Sunday morning, at 8:33 a.m., and the new season kicks off with a mix of sun and cloud.

Temperatures will return to high single digits in the afternoon before the risk of rain and snow returns on Monday.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

