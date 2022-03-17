Menu

Okanagan weather: Seasonal finish for winter as start of spring nears

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 7:03 pm
Spring begins Sunday at 8:33 A.M. PDT. View image in full screen
Spring begins on Sunday at 8:33 a.m. SkyTracker Weather

Pockets of precipitation will slide through the region on Thursday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the high single digits.

The possibility of precipitation will diminish overnight, with the mercury cooling towards the freezing mark before popping up to low double digits with a slight chance of showers on Friday.

The risk of rain ramps back up on Saturday. View image in full screen
The risk of rain ramps back up on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

A chance of showers lingers into the final day of winter on Saturday, with an afternoon high around 8 C to wrap up the season.

Spring officially begins in the Okanagan on Sunday morning, at 8:33 a.m., and the new season kicks off with a mix of sun and cloud.

Temperatures will return to high single digits in the afternoon before the risk of rain and snow returns on Monday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

