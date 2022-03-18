University of Lethbridge Faculty Association to review proposed collective agreement Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Lethbridge Faculty Association (ULFA) strike is into its fifth week, but a new development shows signs of potential progress.

ULFA president Dan O’Donnell confirmed to Global News on Friday afternoon that the faculty association is set to hold a special meeting on Saturday to place a proposed collective agreement in front of the membership for a ratification vote.

O’Donnell says if ratified, U of L faculty could return to work as early as Tuesday and classes could resume by Wednesday.

ULFA has about 500 members, who all went on strike as of Feb. 10, 2022; the association’s contract ended in July 2020.

The two parties entered mediation to try to settle the terms of a future collective agreement earlier this week.

