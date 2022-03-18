University of Lethbridge Faculty Association to review proposed collective agreement Saturday

The University of Lethbridge Faculty Association (ULFA) strike is into its fifth week, but a new development shows signs of potential progress.
ULFA president Dan O’Donnell confirmed to Global News on Friday afternoon that the faculty association is set to hold a special meeting on Saturday to place a proposed collective agreement in front of the membership for a ratification vote.
O’Donnell says if ratified, U of L faculty could return to work as early as Tuesday and classes could resume by Wednesday.
ULFA has about 500 members, who all went on strike as of Feb. 10, 2022; the association’s contract ended in July 2020.
The two parties entered mediation to try to settle the terms of a future collective agreement earlier this week.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments