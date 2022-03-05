U of L board of governors, faculty union to enter mediation process

Send this page to someone via email

More than 20 days have passed since both the University of Lethbridge and the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association (ULFA) met at the bargaining table. Come Mar. 14, the two parties will enter mediation to try to settle the terms of a future collective agreement.

About 500 UFLA members have been on strike since Feb. 10 when labour negotiations with the university’s board of governors fell apart.

In a news release sent out Saturday, the U of L said a mediator has been hired to settle the terms of a future collective agreement.

“While this is a step forward, it is important to be aware that there is no guarantee that any settlement (particularly any fair settlement) will come out of this process,” the UFLA stated.

If the mediation process does not lead to a negotiated settlement, the University and ULFA have agreed to solicit a report and recommendations from the mediator — which could form the basis of a reasonable and fair collective agreement.

“The university remains committed to settling an agreement that respects the value of our faculty, honours our responsibilities to students, and protects the university’s fundamental need for financial stability, and long-term sustainability,” the U of L board of governors said.