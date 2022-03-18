Menu

Crime

London man, 45, charged with possession of child sexual abuse material: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted March 18, 2022 2:35 pm
London police vehicles in police parking garage View image in full screen
No injuries were reported, but charges were laid following a series of events that led to a vehicle crashing through fenced guard-rail and ultimately landing on its roof. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A 45-year-old London, Ont., man is facing a charge relating to the possession of child sexual abuse material in connection with an investigation dating back several months.

London police say their internet child exploitation unit began an investigation in December 2021, and on Dec. 30, executed a search warrant on an unspecified number of computer devices.

Police say the search revealed suspected child sexual abuse material, and say a 45-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the investigation.

Read more: London Ont., police seize multiple guns, drugs, ammunition on Proudfoot Lane

The accused, who faces a charge of unlawfully possessing child pornography, remains in custody and was scheduled to make another appearance in court in London on Friday, police said.

Few other details have been provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

