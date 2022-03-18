Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate hate crime graffiti at Hamilton Farmer’s Market

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 2:25 pm
Police say hate crime graffiti was found on front entrance of market View image in full screen
Police say the hate graffiti was found on the front entrance of the market. Hamilton Farmer's Market-Facebook

Hamilton police are investigating a hate crime at the Hamilton Farmer’s Market.

Police say they were called to the area of York Boulevard and James Street North on Friday for reports of hate graffiti.

When they arrived, they found the graffiti on several areas of the building’s exterior.

Read more: Toronto police investigating after antisemitic graffiti found on trail system

Police are not providing details, but there are indications on social media that the graffiti is antisemitic in nature.

Detectives are appealing to area residents and business owners to check their security cameras between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. for any suspicious activity and to contact police.

Trending Stories

Investigators are also appealing for dashcam footage.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are urging any witnesses to this incident to come forward and to contact Hamilton Police Hate Crime Unit at 905-546-5511.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Click to play video: 'Hamilton police officer suspended after assault allegation' Hamilton police officer suspended after assault allegation
Hamilton police officer suspended after assault allegation

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagHamilton tagHamilton Police tagVandalism tagGraffiti tagFarmers Market taghamilton farmer's market tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers