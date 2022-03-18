Police investigate hate crime graffiti at Hamilton Farmer’s Market

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating a hate crime at the Hamilton Farmer’s Market.

Police say they were called to the area of York Boulevard and James Street North on Friday for reports of hate graffiti.

When they arrived, they found the graffiti on several areas of the building’s exterior.

Police are not providing details, but there are indications on social media that the graffiti is antisemitic in nature.

Detectives are appealing to area residents and business owners to check their security cameras between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. for any suspicious activity and to contact police.

Investigators are also appealing for dashcam footage.

Police are urging any witnesses to this incident to come forward and to contact Hamilton Police Hate Crime Unit at 905-546-5511.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

